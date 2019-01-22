Police officers ask drivers to obey the “Move Over” law

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers were out Tuesday morning educating drivers about the state’s Move Over Law.

The Move Over Law was created in 2002 to increase safety on roadways for officers and decrease opportunities for preventable accidents.

Troopers on Tuesday morning gave out tickets to the drivers who did not leave room for emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

“When you’re standing on the side of the road, and a car is passing you at 55 miles per hour, it’s scary,” FHP Trooper Marrero said. “It feels like the car is almost arm’s length when they don’t move over.”

When approaching a stopped emergency vehicle on the side of the road, the driver must safely move over out of the lane closest to the emergency vehicle. If that’s not possible, the driver must slow down to 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit.

“People should be aware of this law. They should know this law,” FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez said.

The Move Over Law doesn’t only apply to FHP or police officers. It also applies to tow truck drivers, fire rescue and road rangers, or anyone providing a service on the side of the road.

“I would say out of 10 cars, maybe two of them will move over or slow down,” Marrero said.

Trooper Sanchez said he believes the law is working, but there is still a need for their yearly campaign to get the word out. This year, FHP is doing it in conjunction with the Florida Department of Transportation for their Drive Safe aggressive driving awareness campaign.

“Everybody knows that we have lost many people,” Sanchez said, “many law enforcement, many tow truck drivers, road rangers, police officers, people who have been good Samaritans.”

Carlos Sarmiento, from FDOT, said, “We’re asking all drivers to be alert, to avoid distractions, to wear their seatbelts, to watch their speed and obey all traffic advisories.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.