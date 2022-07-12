MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade and Key Biscayne police departments led a cycling safety ride on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

This chaperoned trip is the first of four scheduled rides that began, Tuesday morning.

Officers accompanied riders as they made safe u-turns at the Calusa Circle.

A protected lane has also been set up from the Calusa Circle to the toll plaza.

The pilot program follows a demand for change after a deadly crash back in May.

Two cyclists tragically lost their lives after getting struck by a car.

