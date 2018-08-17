Police officer transported after crash in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer in Doral had to be taken to the hospital after she was involved in a crash.

The female officer was rushed to the hospital as a precaution after a crash near Northwest 87th Avenue and 25th street, Friday morning.

The other driver was not injured.

Traffic in the area was shut down while authorities worked the scene, but it has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown

