AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A police officer had to be taken to the hospital following a crash in Aventura.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the damaged Aventura police cruiser and an SUV near Northeast 191st Street and Biscayne Boulevard, Friday.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.