Police: Officer pulls woman out of car after it plunges into El Portal canal

EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman had to be helped out of her vehicle and back up to land after her car plunged into a canal in an El Portal neighborhood.

7Skyforce HD hovered over a canal near North Miami Avenue and 86th Street at around 5 p.m., Tuesday.

According to El Portal Police, one of their officers, identified as Officer Angel Lopez, a 35-year veteran officer, went into the water to pull Sabrina Anderson out of the car.

“I want to say thanks,” Anderson said. “It was a matter of saving my life. I’m just saying thank you to the officers that came and rescued me from the water.”

This woman is lucky to be alive after getting into an accident, which sent her car into a canal off Miami Ave and 86th St. Veteran El Portal Police officer, Angel Lopez was heading home from work, saw what just happened and was able to pull her out. @wsvn #7News @ElPortalPD pic.twitter.com/zeYlRyknFX — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) April 13, 2021

Then, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel had to assist in extricating Anderson from the water and up a steep embankment. She was placed onto a backboard and pulled up the embankment.

According to police and Anderson, the crash happened on North Miami Avenue. The impact caused Anderson’s car to careen through a construction site and plow through a fence before it ended up in the canal.

“The lady’s car ricocheted off my car, and it made my car go over into the water,” Anderson said. “I’m OK. I’m going to be all right.”

Divers searched the vehicle for other people just in case, but they concluded Anderson was the only occupant.

Aerial footage showed a vehicle submerged underneath a bridge in the area.

No serious injuries were reported.

Anderson also received a citation in connection to the crash.

