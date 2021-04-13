Police: Officer pulls woman out of car after it plunges into El Portal canal

EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman had to be helped out of her vehicle and back up to land after her car plunged into a canal in an El Portal neighborhood.

7Skyforce HD hovered over a canal near North Miami Avenue and 86th Street at around 5 p.m., Tuesday.

According to El Portal Police, one of their officers went into the water to pull a woman out from the car.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers could be seen extricating the woman, who was placed onto a backboard, from the steep embankment next to the canal. It is not yet known if the woman was injured in the crash.

Divers searched the vehicle for other people just in case, but they concluded the woman was the only occupant.

Aerial footage showed a vehicle submerged underneath a bridge in the area.

