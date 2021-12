PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer went to the hospital after a cruiser crash in Pembroke Pines.

A car T-boned the Miramar police car on the north side of Pembroke Road on Flamingo, Wednesday morning.

Two officers in the cruiser were on their way to an emergency call when they were hit.

The second officer and the driver who hit them were both OK.

