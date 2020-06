PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines Police officer made a different type of capture.

He spotted four loose horses trotting near Sheridan Street on Monday.

Officer Garcia was able to safely corral the horses until the owners arrived to take them back where they belong.

