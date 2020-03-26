Police officer band performs on rooftop of Miami police station

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida police officers gathered on the rooftop of City of Miami Police’s Central Station to play music for neighbors.

The In Blue Band’s performance was livestreamed Wednesday night.

The band members said they wanted to provide a distraction during this time of isolation.

“We’re just trying to give back to the community,” Miami Police Maj. Albert Guerra said. “Again, a big portion of our motto is to serve and protect, and we’re just adding that exclamation point on the service part.”

The band consists of officers from the City of Miami, Miami-Dade, Coral Gables, Doral and Miami Beach police departments.

