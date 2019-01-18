Police offering reward for suspect in fatal strip club shooting

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are offering a reward to help find the shooter who killed a security guard at a South Florida strip club.

Jose Otero, 31, was working at the Booby Trap strip club near Northwest 77th Avenue and 54th Street, early Thursday morning, when he and another security guard broke up a fight inside.

The two escorted two men involved in the fight out of the club.

Moments after, the two men returned to the club and opened fire on Otero and the other guard, killing Otero. The other injured guard drove himself to the hospital.

The shooting happened outside of the club.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

