Police: Off-duty officer shot during armed robbery in Palmetto Bay

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Rescue crews took an off-duty police officer to the hospital after, police said, he was shot during an armed robbery in a residential neighborhood in Palmetto Bay, Tuesday night.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting along the 8000 block of Southwest 139th Terrace.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at the scene, shortly after after officers set up a perimeter in the neighborhood.

Perimeter in Palmetto Bay after off-duty police officer is shot in residential neighborhood. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/Z2SBCRnWha — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 17, 2018

According to reports, shots were fired sometime before 10 p.m.

Police said the officer was returning home from running errands when he was confronted by at least two armed robbers. He was outside of his home accompanied by family members when he was shot in the arm.

“He’s a veteran, an officer, he’s been involved in law enforcement for many years,” said Miami-Dade Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “He was apparently returning to his home and based on the preliminary investigation, it looks like he could’ve been followed.”

Paramedics transported the officer to Jackson South Community Hospital in stable condition. “We’re happy to report he is in stable condition,” said Zabaleta. “He’s being treated and he’s in good spirits.”

The officer was later identified as Doral Police Lt. Gary King, a law enforcement veteran who has served more than 40 years.

7News cameras captured Doral Police and Miami-Dade Police cruisers pulling up near the entrance to the emergency room. Officer after officer were seen walking into the hospital, hoping to give their well-wishes to their brother in blue.

Inside the E.R., Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez and Doral Police Chief Donal De Lucca, helped comfort officers as they waited for word on lieutenant King’s condition.

Police are looking for a red, four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry, with two male subjects inside.

“We take this very serious, because now we have individuals that were brazen enough to commit this robbery,” said Zabaleta, “and on top of that, now we know for a fact that they’re armed with the officers gun.”

Police don’t believe the men knew King was a police officer.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

