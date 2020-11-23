Police: Off-duty officer shoots, kills accused attempted burglar in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty City of Miami Police officer shot and killed a burglar who allegedly attempted to break into a West Miami-Dade home while his teenage son was inside, according to investigators.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 700 block of Southwest 98th Court at around 4 p.m., Monday.

.@MiamiDadePD: someone tries breaking into a W. Miami-Dade house this afternoon 13-year-old boy in house Boy calls parents for help Boy’s off duty @MiamiPD father comes to house, encounters, shoots and kills accused attempted burglar @wsvn pic.twitter.com/n3WdznTcyU — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) November 23, 2020

According to police, a person attempted to break into the home while a 13-year-old boy was inside.

The boy then called his mother, who then called her ex-husband, the boy’s father. The father, a City of Miami Police officer who was off-duty at the time, arrives at the house, encounters the crook and fired his weapon.

“Somebody was trying to break into her house,” a family member, who identified herself as a cousin of the boy’s mother, said. “She called her ex-husband that is a police officer, and there was some type of altercation, and there was a shooting. It was a robbery. It was an attempted robbery, and the bad person was the one hit.”

Paramedics transported the suspected crook as a trauma alert to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where they later died.

City of Miami Police confirmed the officer involved is a veteran of their department.

