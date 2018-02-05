Police: no hostages found inside Miami restaurant after SWAT situation; at least 3 detained

MIAMI (WSVN) - A tense standoff at a restaurant in Miami between authorities and managers of the business who, police said, held nearly a dozen people hostage came to an end, Monday evening, with police finding no one held against their will.

According to City of Miami Police, a SWAT team entered and searched Joseph Club, located at 1971 NW 7th St., and found nobody inside.

Police have taken a woman and at least two others into custody. Investigators said, Monday afternoon, the woman had told investigators that management was holding between 10 and 12 people against their will inside after a cellphone was reportedly stolen.

Police responded to the scene at around 2:45 p.m.

“What we understand is that the club manager is holding these employees and some patrons hostage,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

7News cameras showed six members of the police department’s special response team arriving at the property with their guns drawn. Just before 4 p.m., they were seen making their way inside.

Cameras also showed officers on the roof of a nearby building with their long guns out.

Shortly after, 7Skyforce HD captured law enforcers throwing what looked like a spool of cable over the fence lining the property, presumably to establish communication between those inside the restaurant and police negotiators.

Police said the people being held as hostages were comprised of “employees and some patrons.”

Citrus Grove Elementary and Middle schools were both placed on lockdown as a precaution, but the lockdown was lifted just after 4 p.m.

Police gave the all clear at around 6:15 p.m.

Northwest Seventh Street between 18th and 21st avenues was shut down for hours while police worked the scene. The street has since been reopened to traffic.

