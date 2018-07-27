SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said no one will be charged in a crash that claimed the lives of two horses in Southwest Ranches and sent a 9-year-old girl and her trainer to the hospital.

According to officials, all parties shared equal blame in the incident that happened along Griffin Road and Southwest 198th Terrace on July 8.

Davie Police said a white Toyota Tundra traveling east along Griffin Road, near 199th Terrace slammed into the horses and the riders as they crossed the road.

The girl and her instructor, identified as 62-year-old Joy Shupnick, have been released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

