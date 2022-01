DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need your help solving a suspicious disappearance.

Twenty-two-year-old Hanuel Oh was last seen in Davie on Dec. 20.

She drives a 2005 Toyota Corolla with a New Jersey tag of L20-NAZ.

Police said she went missing under suspicious circumstances.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you’re asked to give them a call.

