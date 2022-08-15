MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 46-year-old man.

Joe Ronald Orta was last seen on August 14 in the area of Allapatah.

He is bald, has brown eyes, stands at 5 foot, 11 inches, and weighs 170 pounds.

It is known what color Orta’s clothes were, but he was last seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Baluja or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.