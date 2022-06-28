PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were carjacked at gunpoint at the Marela Apartments and police are still looking for the thieves.

Pembroke Pines Police shared a surveillance video that showed who they suspect are the people involved in an armed carjacking at the apartments on Northwest 129th Avenue and First Street that happened on Monday night.

Police got a 911 call after two people got out of their car at the apartment complex.

They said they were approached from behind by someone with a gun. That person demanded they hand over their keys and then took off with their car.

Officers tracked down the stolen car to a Miramar gas station where it was found empty. They believe whoever took the vehicle got away, but not before being caught on camera.

If you have any information on the crime give the police a call.

