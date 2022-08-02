MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video showed a burglary in Miami.

The crime happened at the 2700 block of Southwest 31st Place between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on July 12.

Two suspects can be seen in a room of the home.

They managed to steal $6,000 in cash, several high-end watches and more jewelry.

If you have any information on this burglary, you are asked to call police.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.