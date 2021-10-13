MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located and arrested the mother of a young child who was dropped off at a local hospital.

City of Miami Police tweeted the update, Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: Detectives have successfully located the mother & have since made an arrest in this case. https://t.co/mLhl8oMPb9 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 13, 2021

Carolina Vizcarra now faces child abandonment charges.

Following her arrest, Vizcarra said to police, “It’s not like I just left her. It’s a hospital, and I was worried for her. I was thinking about sleeping on the streets but not her.”

Police said the child was dropped off by Vizcarra to an off-duty plain-clothed officer near the Mercy Hospital complex.

“One of our Miami Police officers was in plain clothes attending to a family matter at a nearby hospital when he was approached by an unknown woman who had a toddler in hand and claimed that she wanted to go to the restroom and to please watch after this little girl,” said Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat.

As the woman entered the restroom, the officer had a feeling something seemed odd about the request.

“He went into officer mode, waiting for this unknown woman to come out of the actual restroom and she just vanished,” said Fallat.

According to police, the officer tried to follow the woman after she came out of the bathroom, but she disappeared without a trace.

The child was placed in the care of the Department of Children and Families while police searched for her family.

Vizcarra is expected to appear in court later Wednesday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $5,000.

