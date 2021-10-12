MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located the mother of a young child who was dropped off at a local hospital.

City of Miami Police tweeted the update, Wednesday morning, noting an arrest had been made.

UPDATE: Detectives have successfully located the mother & have since made an arrest in this case. https://t.co/mLhl8oMPb9 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 13, 2021

It remains unknown who exactly police arrested.

Police said the child was dropped off by an unknown woman to an off-duty plain-clothed officer near the Mercy Hospital complex.

“One of our Miami Police officers was in plain clothes attending to a family matter at a nearby hospital when he was approached by an unknown woman who had a toddler in hand and claimed that she wanted to go to the restroom and to please watch after this little girl,” said Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat.

As the woman entered the restroom, the officer had a feeling something seemed odd about the request.

“He went into officer mode, waiting for this unknown woman to come out of the actual restroom and she just vanished,” said Fallat.

According to police, the officer tried to follow the woman after she came out of the bathroom, but she disappeared without a trace.

There has been no sign of the woman, and it’s a mystery police are looking to solve.

Officers said the child appears to be 2 years old and is in good health.

“We can say that medical personnel checked her out … The girl appears to be just fine. She’s a happy little girl, and what we want is to reunite her with her family,” Fallat added.

This single photo taken of the little girl, clutching a stuffed animal, was released to the media on Tuesday in hopes someone who knows who she is will come forward.

“We need to locate mom. We need to locate anyone, perhaps the woman who dropped her off, what was the person’s mental state?” said Fallat. “Why she did this? Right now we want to talk to her. There’s a lot that we still don’t know.”

The child was placed in the care of the Department of Children and Families while police searched for her family.

