Police: Missing Jacksonville girl may be with man who claimed to love her

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who may be with a man who claimed to be in love with her.

The search is on for 12-year-old Magali Ordonez-Lucas. According to deputies, Magali befriended Omar Castillo-Lopez, who is believed to be 24 years old.

Please Share This Post.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Magali Ordonez-Lucas from Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/sVwsygv8Yx — FDLE (@fdlepio) May 1, 2018

Detectives said Castillo-Lopez called Magali’s father Monday morning and stated that he was in love with Magali and was leaving with her. The girl’s father has not heard from her since.

Magali stands at 5 feet and 6 inches, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Magali or Castillo-Lopez, call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.