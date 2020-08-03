Police: Missing Coconut Creek infant found safe, father in custody

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A 2-week-old boy who was taken in Coconut Creek has been found safe, and his teenage father has been taken into custody, police said.

According to Coconut Creek Police, 19-day-old Joshua Quinteron and his father, were located in Apopka, just outside of Orlando, Monday night, hours after an AMBER Alert was issued for the child.

Update on our #AmberAlert. Suspect in custody in Apopka, which is outside Orlando. Baby is preliminarily okay. Child will be checked out at hospital. — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) August 4, 2020

Police said the newborn was forcibly taken from the mother by Garcia.

Witnesses told police Garcia was seen hitting and shaking the child as he was running away from the scene.

Investigators determined Garcia took an Uber with the child to Oakland Park. He had been last seen getting out of the Uber with the child near the intersection of Northeast 10th Avenue and Northeast 38th Street in Oakland Park.

Around 9:20 p.m., police confirmed the child and his father were located upstate. The infant is being checked out at a local hospital as a precaution.

It remains unclear what charges Garcia may face.

