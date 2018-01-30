Police: missing Coconut Creek boys found

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for two boys in Coconut Creek, but police said they were found safe and returned home on Tuesday morning.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 11-year-old Ramses Rodriguez and 13-year-old Christopher Gallardo were missing as of Monday.

On Tuesday morning just before 9 a.m., Coconut Creek Police said both boys were found and returned home.

