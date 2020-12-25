Police: Miami officer forced to fire weapon after man holding knife charges at officers

MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer was forced to fire his weapon after, police said, a man holding a knife charged at the responding officers, but the subject was not hurt.

According to police, the incident began just after 3:30 p.m. with a fight between a mother and her 23-year-old son on Christmas Day.

“The situation unfolded rather quickly,” City of Miami Police Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar said. “Officers were dispatched after the son had punched his mother, and another relative called 911 to report the incident.”

When officers arrived to the 500 block of Northwest 56th Street, police said the son was walking away from the home with a knife in his hand.

“Officers tried to deescalate the situation and talk to the young man in order to interview him and find out what happened regarding the domestic violence incident,” Aguilar said. “The suspect, after a brief verbal encounter with the officers, charged at the officers who arrived at the scene and officers fired. We believe, right now, that one round was fired. The suspect was not struck, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.”

The officer who fired his weapon will be reassigned for a few days. Then, he has to be cleared before he can return to full duty.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.