Police: Miami homeless man told 7-year-old he wanted to impregnate her

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police have arrested a homeless man from Miami who was accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a child.

Officers said 39-year-old Sean William Diebold was arrested after a woman met with a Pembroke Pines detective and reported that Diebold was making sexual comments in her 7-year-old daughter’s Instagram profile.

The girl is a child model and actress with multiple social media accounts.

Detectives said the comments would range from how beautiful the girl was to Diebold saying he wanted to marry and impregnate the child.

The girl’s family, concerned for her safety, placed her in temporary hiding and turned her accounts over to a detective.

The detective then began communicating with Diebold and said that after a few days, the messages became increasingly vulgar and explicit.

Working with the FBI, detectives said they were able to track Diebold down and found him living on the streets of Miami.

He has since been charged with using a computer to solicit a child, directing or promoting sexual performance by a child and other charges.

He is being held on a $475,000 bond and has been ordered to stay away from the victim and her family.

