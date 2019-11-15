Police: Miami Beach woman bit boyfriend’s penis ‘out of frustration’ during argument

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach woman has been arrested after she was accused of biting her boyfriend’s penis during a domestic dispute.

According to the New York Post, police arrested 33-year-old Esperanza Gomez. early Wednesday morning.

Police said Gomez was drinking with her boyfriend when a female friend joined them.

The friend left a short time later, but Gomez allegedly got angry and accused her boyfriend of wanting to sleep with the woman.

Police said Gomez shouted at the man, grabbed him by the arms and “began to poke him with a knife.”

Gomez is then accused of biting the man on his penis “out of frustration.”

Gomez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Miami Herald, the man denied treatment from fire rescue.

She is currently being held on a bond of $6,500.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.