Police: Miami Beach shooting suspect facing attempted murder charge in New York

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The suspect in a shooting outside of a Miami Beach restaurant that sent three people to the hospital is facing an attempted murder charge out of New York, police have confirmed.

Miami Beach Police are searching for 24-year-old Keshawn McLean following a shooting outside of The Licking in the area of Washington Avenue and Eighth Street, Sunday night.

Cellphone video captured the suspected gunman firing multiple shots at around 8:40 p.m. Two victims were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, and one victim was transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Police confirmed McLean faces a total of four felonies out of Queens for an alleged attempted murder that occurred in May 2019. He also faces a reckless endangerment charge related to the incident. That case is still pending.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and Police Chief Richard Clements held a news conference on Monday pledging to step up police presence in the city following a recent string of violent crimes.

“What we saw over this weekend, what we’ve seen peeking its head up, or sometimes more than that, is just absolutely unacceptable,” Gelber said Monday. “We’re going to substantially increase the police force going forward. I think, within 24 hours, 48 hours, we’re gonna have dozens of more police officers enforcing every ordinance we have.”

The mayor also said he was going to ask Miami-Dade Police to help patrol the city’s streets.

If you have any information on this shooting or McLean’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

