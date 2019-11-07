Police: Miami Beach homeowner attacked during attempted burglary

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a homeowner was attacked during an attempted burglary in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene in the area of West 59th Street and La Gorce Drive at around 5 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, during an attempted burglary, a man was seen in the yard of a home, and the man got spooked when he saw someone was inside the home.

Police said the subject fled the scene, and the victim followed him for about half a block.

According to investigators, the subject punched the victim, but the victim did not need treatment.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where officers could be seen using the searchlights on their police cruisers while they canvass the area.

Police asked residents to avoid the area while officers were on the scene, which has since cleared.

7News cameras captured multiple officers and K-9 units investigating the scene.

Police said they set up a perimeter in the area, but the subject got away.

If you have any information on this attempted burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

