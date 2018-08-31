Police: Man taking paintball gun out of trunk causes scare in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who was seen taking a paintball gun out of the trunk of his car caused a scare in the City of Miami.

According to Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz, a woman saw the man as he removed the paintball gun from his car, which was parked next to a Regions Bank, at around 12:45 p.m., Friday.

Police said people observed the man walking to a building next door, and they called police fearing the paintball gun was a rifle.

Miami police responded with a massive presence and detained a man who, they said, fit the description of the subject.

They closed roads in the area of Flagler and Second streets and Southwest 41st and 42nd avenues, as heavily armed police searched the area.

Investigators also placed Kenlock Park Elementary, Kenlock Park Middle and Henry M. Flagler Elementary schools on lockdown as a precaution.

Those lockdowns have since been lifted and the perimeter has been broken down.

So far, Cruz said, no arrests have been made in this incident.

