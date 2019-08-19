Police: Man taken into custody after threatening woman with gun in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody after, they said, he was accused of threatening a woman with a firearm in Miami.

City of Miami Police units set up a perimeter and placed two schools on lockdown, just after 4:15 p.m., Monday.

Officers responded to the scene in the area of Northwest Seventh Street, between 32nd and 34th avenues.

According to police, Green Springs High School, at 3555 NW 7th St., and Happy Garden Day Care & Preschool, at 611 NW 34th Ave., were put on lockdown while the perimeter remained active. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

PIO is en route to the media staging area located at NW 36th Avenue and 7th Street in reference to an active perimeter for a possible domestic related subject. Please avoid the area between NW 34-37 Ave through 6-7 St. pic.twitter.com/muFNdu1Y3N — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 19, 2019

When responding officers arrived, police said the woman pointed them to where the subject was last seen.

Police said they deployed a SWAT Team, and K-9 units were also on the scene.

Investigators believe the incident is domestic-related.

Drivers were asked to seek alternative routes while the perimeter remained active.

It remains unclear what charges the subject will face.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.