Police: Man shot dead after trying to climb through woman’s window in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has died after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting took place at an apartment complex near Northwest 59th Street and 19th Avenue, Friday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a woman shot a male intruder who was trying to climb through her window.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

7News cameras captured the body being transported away from the scene.

Police are currently investigating.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

