Police: Man shot baby in the face, man in the stomach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida man has been charged in connection with a shooting that wounded a man and an infant.

Gainesville police said Wednesday that a preliminary investigation revealed the infant’s biological father, Torrance Lee, and the child’s mother arrived at the home of 26-year-old Darrell J. Wilson to drop off the child.

As Lee was hugging and kissing the infant inside a vehicle, police say Wilson reportedly became offended and grabbed the infant out of Lee’s hands.

At some point, Wilson retrieved a handgun and fired it twice. A round struck Lee in the abdomen, and the other hit the infant in the face. Lee was reportedly in stable condition, and the infant suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Wilson was charged with two counts of attempted murder. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

