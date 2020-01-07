Police: Man shot after argument escalates into shooting outside North Miami restaurant

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was shot after an argument inside a restaurant owned by a hip-hop star, police said, escalated into a shooting in the street outside the establishment’s front doors in North Miami.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to The Licking restaurant, in the area of Northwest 125th Street and Seventh Avenue, just before 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

“There was some type of argument that ensued inside the restaurant and spilled out into the roadway, and this is where the shot was fired,” North Miami Police Officer Natalie Buissereth said.

According to police, the victim was shot in the leg and has been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Abed Al Aziz, nearby a good Samaritan, tried to tend to the victim’s wound before paramedics arrived, but he was told by ailing man to get official help.

“There was a lot of blood coming out, so I was like, ‘Oh, my God,'” he said. “He was like, ‘Oh, call 911! Call 911!’ And I did.”

Here’s the shooting victim in the middle of NW 7th Ave after a fight inside N. Miami’s The Licking Restaurant spilled out into the street and ended w/one man in his 20s shooting another according to @NorthMiamiPD. Victim at Jackson, shooter being questioned now. @wsvn #NightTeam pic.twitter.com/TEOSQQhoBV — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 8, 2020

The Licking is a popular chicken restaurant chain that is owned in part by DJ Khaled.

Police have detained the alleged shooter, and he is cooperating with investigators, police said. He was taken to North Miami Police headquarters, where he is being questioned by detectives.

Officers shut down Seventh Avenue while detectives investigated the shooting, but the roadways have since reopened.

No charges have been filed in this case as of Tuesday night.

