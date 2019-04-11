Police: Man seen in photo at Disney World is not burglary suspect

WINTER PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — Police say a person seen in a photo riding a Buzz Lightyear ride is not related to a home burglary investigation.

Winter Park Police initially tweeted out a video showing a man riding a Buzz Lightyear ride at Disney World wearing a Disney MagicBand, saying the band had been stolen.

However, police later deleted the tweet, and said it turned out the initial information was incorrect.

“It has come to light that the person(s) shown in our prior post are NOT associated with the burglary in WP,” police tweeted. “The information initially provided to us regarding the photo was deemed to be inaccurate. We apologize to the persons pictured and to anyone who was adversely affected.”

No further information about the case was given.

— Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) April 11, 2019

