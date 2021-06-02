MIAMI (WSVN) - After an hours-long standoff, police in Miami discovered that a man suspected in a shooting was not inside of a home.

City of Miami Police responded to the home, located along Northwest Eighth Avenue and 51st Street, just after 10:45 a.m., Wednesday.

Authorities said the situation stemmed from a verbal dispute between two tenants.

A victim told police a man shot at him but missed, and the bullet hit a tire. The victim was able to flee the scene while the shooter allegedly barricaded himself inside a home.

Six hours into the standoff, a woman came out and told police that the man wasn’t even inside the home.

“After many hours, our SWAT team went inside, and they cautiously looked, they deployed gas, and what we saw was that nobody else was inside, just as we were told by the woman who came out, but we did recover a firearm,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat. “It’s unfortunate that we have not made contact with this man, but we are looking for him, and we prefer that he turns himself in to authorities.”

Police said they do know who the subject is.

If you have any information that could lead to his arrest, call the City of Miami Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.