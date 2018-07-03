Police: Man may have murdered Miami Gardens woman in front of her children

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed, possibly by her own partner and in front of her own children.

Officers responded to the scene near Northwest 158th Street and 22nd Avenue, in Miami Gardens, Tuesday morning.

According to Miami Gardens Police, officers received a call of shots fired, and when they went into the home, they found the victim, 39-year-old Tamisha Marshall Huntley, shot to death.

Detectives said Huntley may have been shot by her partner in front of her own children.

“The suspect was apprehended and taken into custody, so we do have the suspect in custody that’s associated with this incident,” said a spokesperson for Miami Gardens Police.

Crime scene detectives continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story.

