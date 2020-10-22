Police: Man killed by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene near the 1700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard at around 5 a.m., Thursday.

A male pedestrian was found deceased at the scene.

BSO cruisers have blocked the roadway.

The incident remains under investigation.

