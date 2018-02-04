Police: Man killed after jumping from SLS Brickell

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man jumped to his death from the patio of a luxury high-rise in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to City of Miami Police, they received a call that a male had jumped out of a patio at the SLS Hotel and Residences Brickell, located at 1300 S. Miami Ave, at around 5 p.m.

The caller said the person hit the ground below.

Police responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Investigators have not yet ruled this a suicide, as they continue to investigate.

