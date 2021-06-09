MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been detained as police continue investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Miami Beach.

The shooting took place along the 6300 block of Miami Beach near the Casablanca Hotel, early Wednesday morning.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

Police said Rayner Javier Rosario Guerrero has been located and detained as he is wanted for attempted first-degree murder.

CASE UPDATE: The person listed below has been located and detained by officers in the North Beach area. Our investigation remains open and active. pic.twitter.com/mdKx3FYTHR — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 9, 2021

The shooting began with a group of tourists on the beach, according to police.

“When they observed a Hispanic Black male subject wearing all black clothing, to include a black hoodie,” said Miami Beach Police Ofc. Ernesto Rodriguez. “He was walking on the beach, made eye contact with the victim in this case, and without any provocation, the subject fired one shot which struck the victim in his face.”

The 20-year-old victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the case remains open and active.

