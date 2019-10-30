Police: Man in custody after woman found dead in Miami Beach apartment

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a Miami Beach apartment following a barricaded subject situation.

Miami Beach Police units responded to the scene along the 7400 block of Carlyle Avenue at around 6 p.m., Wednesday.

According to police, the person who contacted police said she had not seen her friend since mid-October. After knocking on the door of the apartment, a man inside slammed the door on her.

Police said the barricaded man was armed with a knife while lying on the bed inside an apartment.

SWAT team members and hostage negotiators soon arrived on the scene. Police said negotiators got in contact with the man and arranged a peaceful surrender.

Now a death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in an apartment following the apprehension of a man who was at one point considered “a barricaded subject.” @wsvn pic.twitter.com/taXuJ7ncT4 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 31, 2019

SWAT members then searched the apartment, where they found a deceased female inside, police said.

The barricaded man was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Investigators believe the situation was between a husband and wife.

