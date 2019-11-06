Police: Man in custody after shot fired in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been taken into custody following reports of shots fired near an elementary school in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene near West 41st Street and Chase Avenue at around 6 p.m., Wednesday.

According to police, a man was taken into custody after a single shot was fired, and they have recovered a firearm which was reported stolen.

Still shot of a cuffed man in @MiamiBeachPD custody following a shooting in near 41St Street and Chase Ave. This is close to Temple Beth Sholom and North Beach Elementary. 41st still closed during active police scene. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/k1g82nMapa — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) November 7, 2019

Rare sight in Mid Beach: Police searching within and around the grounds of North Beach Elementary hours after a single shot was fired. A man with a gun was taken into custody. Nobody was hurt, but 41st Street at Chase Ave remains closed. @wsvn @MiamiBeachPD pic.twitter.com/1LUo8A6qXQ — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) November 7, 2019

No injuries were reported, police said.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where police could be seen searching the area using flashlights.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, nearby North Beach Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown, which has since been lifted.

Police have closed 41st Street at Prairie and Meridian avenues while they investigated the scene. The roadways reopened at around 9:30 p.m.

