Police: Man hospitalized after shots fired during possible road rage in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man had to be taken to the hospital after shots were fired during a possible road rage incident along a major Pembroke Pines roadway, according to police.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Pines Boulevard and Northwest 84th Avenue at around 3 p.m., Thursday.

Police confirmed a shooting occurred in the westbound lanes of Pines Boulevard.

Paramedics transported a 40-year-old man to a local hospital in unknown condition.

A woman who seems to be related was emotional as she arrived on the scene.

Cameras captured a silver BMW parked in the middle of the roadway, which is the focus of their investigation.

Police said they are searching for a silver or gray car that was involved in the shooting.

Officers have closed Pines Boulevard in both directions while they investigate the shooting. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

