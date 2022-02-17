LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police responded to reports of shots fired near the 1700 block of Northwest 34th Avenue, just after 10:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, a resident called police and told them they found a man in the area.

Police then found the man laying unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The area has been blocked off by police tape as the investigation continues.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

