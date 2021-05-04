Police: Man found dead after domestic-related homicide in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was found dead in a Miami Gardens neighborhood, and investigators believe he was killed in a domestic-related homicide.

Miami Gardens Police were dispatched to an apartment complex off Northwest 27th Avenue, just after 1:15 p.m., Tuesday.

According to detectives, officers found a 39-year-old man dead in the neighborhood. Police have not yet identified the victim.

Cameras captured officers and detectives speaking among themselves near the scene. Aerial footage showed a black Chevrolet Silverado parked in the area with two of its doors open.

Several people were captured embracing each other near where the body was found, but it is not yet known how they are related to the victim.

7News has reached out to Miami Gardens Police for more information.

