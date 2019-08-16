Police: Man formally charged in fatal shooting of cyclist on Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police have formally charged 41-year-old Kadel Piedrahita in the fatal shooting of a cyclist on the Rickenbacker Causeway on Wednesday.

Piedrahita turned himself in to police, Friday morning, in connection to the shooting death of 48-year-old Alexis Palencia, according to his attorney.

The charge comes two days after he was released from police custody, along with his son, following hours of questioning.

Authorities said he was involved in an altercation with Palencia along the Rickenbacker Causeway when things took a deadly turn.

The altercation was live streamed on Piedrahita’s Facebook page as he was riding his motorcycle beside a group of cyclists, although the actual shooting wasn’t visible.

In the video, Palencia could be seen pointing and saying something to Piedrahita before the motorcycle goes down along with the cellphone that was recording.

Not long after the motorcycle fell, other cellphone cameras captured a single gunshot.

Moments later, another cyclist photographed Piedrahita on the ground with Palencia.

City of Miami Fire Rescue transported Palencia to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

7News learned that Palencia came to Miami from Cuba 26 years ago and worked as an insurance agent.

His brother, Oris Palencia Serrano, said Palencia was a father of two.

Piedrahita has since hired an attorney as he prepares to fight the charge.

“If you see the video, he’s actually having a great time saying ‘Hi’ to the other cyclists,” attorney Sabino Jauregui said. “The other cyclists are giving him the thumbs up when, all of a sudden, the alleged victim starts this confrontation with my client.”

It is not yet known what Piedrahita has been charged with.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.