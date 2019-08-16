Police: Man formally charged in fatal shooting of cyclist on Rickenbacker Cauesway

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have formally charged 41-year-old Kadel Piedrahita in the fatal shooting of a cyclist on the Rickenbacker Causeway on Wednesday.

Piedrahita turned himself in to police, Friday morning, in connection to the shooting death of Alexis Palencia, according to his attorney.

It is not yet known what Piedrahita has been charged with.

