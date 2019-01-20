NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a man killed his girlfriend and injured another person in Northwest Miami-Dade before turning the gun on himself.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the murder-suicide took place in the area of Northwest 71st Street and 17th Avenue, Sunday morning.

Investigators said 32-year-old Nathaniel Mincey approached his girlfriend and her friend outside their home and opened fire.

The man and his girlfriend were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mincey’s girlfriend was identified as 41-year-old Shane Danielle Tompkins, and her friend was identified as 41-year-old Delande Rock.

Paramedics took Rock to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

