Police: Man dies of apparent gunshot wounds in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said a man has died of apparent gunshot wounds after officers responded to a 911 call in Miami, Sunday.

Miami Police were dispatched to the area of Northwest First Place and 54th Street where a 911 caller had reported a man had been shot.

Shortly after, officers said they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5400 block of Northwest First Place.

Miami Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

