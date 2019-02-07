MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a man who, they said, deposited a fraudulent business check into a victim’s account at a bank in Miami Shores.

According to Miami Shores Police, the check was deposited at a TD Bank along Northeast 90th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, Dec. 12.

Police said the check was worth more than $4,600.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

