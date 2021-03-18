Police: Man dead after officers forced to return fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after officers say they were forced to return fire during a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to police.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at a Chevron gas station along Homestead Avenue and 173rd Street at approximately 1:30 p.m., Thursday.

Authorities said the unidentified man fired shots at officers, and he was killed when officers shot back.

According to Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez, the subject attempted to steal a bicycle from a bus in the area. After a confrontation with a civilian, Ramirez said the subject fired his weapon at the civilian.

Following the incident with the civilian, police said the man fled to a nearby Chevron gas station, where he tried to enter the store, but the clerk would not let him. That’s when, police said, the man fired his weapon once again.

When he attempted to flee the scene at the gas station, police said the man stole a car from a nearby dealership, drove off and crashed into another vehicle in the area while trying to get away. He would later crash into the First Stop Market.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a blue Range Rover could be seen crashed into the front of the market.

No officers were hurt during the shootout with the armed subject, and no civilians were hurt in any of the previous incidents, Ramirez said.

A body covered by a yellow tarp could be seen on the sidewalk next to the vehicle.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, which is protocol whenever an officer is involved in a shooting.

